A butcher’s business which has been open less than two years has won its first national title.

Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli in McIntyre Avenue shop gave other competitors ‘the chop‘ to lift the Diamond Award for the best Home Cured Bacon Product in Scotland in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards 2024.

Its Candied Bacon Tomahawk Chop wowed the judges to see off competition from butchers all across Scotland. Delighted owner Gavin Colquhoun said the 14-strong staff were “buzzing” after lifting the coveted top award, sponsored by Scotweigh.

“This is just fantastic,” he said. “Everyone works so hard at Kinnaird Butchers and this award is a reflection on the whole team’s efforts. We’re thrilled.”

Gavin Colquhoun from Kinnaird Butcher Shop & Deli pictured after winning the Diamond Award in the Home Cured Bacon Product competition. Pic: Graeme Hart.

Gavin, who previously ran the multi-award-winning Elderslie Butchers near Paisley, launched the Larbert business from scratch in 2022. Since then, he has established a large and loyal customer base which recognises quality and appreciates innovation.

“You have to keep reinventing products for changing tastes and customer demands,” he said, “and that’s what we did with our national winner.

“We know people like candied bacon, we know they like gammon steak and tomahawk chops bring out the best in the meat being kept on the bone,” he explained. “So we put them all together, added a few magic touches and came up with a winning product.

“Our customers will be thrilled too – they keep us on our toes and are so supportive of every new product we pitch to them.”

Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager Gordon King praised the innovation with flavour and concept that found favour with this year’s judges, saying: “Gavin Colquhoun is a master at pushing boundaries and, yet again, he has come up with a winner.

“The competition attracted a wide variety of innovative and imaginative products using home cured bacon and our craft butchers from all over Scotland thought outside the box to deliver this year’s favourites and offer something new and exciting for their customers.

“Gavin brought his ideas together in a superb balance of texture and flavour that proved unbeatable.”