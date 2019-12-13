Joel is star apprentice at Petroineos

Grangemouth High former pupil Joel Binnie has been named the Petroineos Modern Apprentice of the Year for 2019.

He is one of 24 currently in training with Petroineos and was selected after he was nominated by his supervisor, Kenny Jackson, Area North.

Kenny said: “The calibre of apprentices we have in the refinery is very high and this was a difficult decision to arrive at.

“However Joel is already demonstrating the key attributes and competencies we are looking for as the apprentices continue to work towards successfully completing their Modern Apprenticeship.”

Joel said: “I am very pleased to have been selected to receive this award.

“I would like to thank all those people at Forth Valley College and at Petroineos for their support and encouragement as I worked towards achieving my modern apprentice qualifications.

“I am pleased to have completed my apprenticeship and to be taking up a full time role with Petroineos at the Grangemouth refinery.”

Refinery operations manager Stuart Duncan, who presented the award, said: “The Modern Apprenticeship vocational training programme combines first class academic learning alongside hands-on practical experience on the refinery.

“The programme delivers high calibre employees who fit straight into our organisation.

“I would like to congratulate Joel on his achievements to date and to all the other Petroineos apprentices as they too complete their qualifications.”