A Falkirk carpet store is set to close after it was not included as part of a rescue deal for a struggling retailer.

Carpetright, which has a store in the town’s Callendar Road, has been bought by rival Tapi, however more than 200 stores look set to close with the loss of more than 1000 jobs.

Administrators PWC announced on Monday that flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Essex and the town store.

The Falkirk branch of Carpetright was not included in the retailer's rescue deal and will now close. (Pic: Google Maps)

It is not known how many jobs are affected at the local store.

Administrators PwC said the company had been hit by challenging trading conditions, predominantly due to changing consumer preferences and a drop in home improvement spending post-pandemic. The business was also impacted by a cyber attack in April 2024 which had left it unable to trade for a period of time.

Orders placed with stores not included in the transaction – including Falkirk – are unable to be fulfilled, and it is recommended that affected customers contact their payment card provider about the possibility of obtaining a refund.

Zelf Hussain, Joint Administrator, said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items. A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.

“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.