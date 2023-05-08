Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP held the event at the Falkirk Campus on April 28.

It gave those attending an opportunity to meet a variety of different employers and educators who were able to advise everyone on vacancies and education pathways available to them.

It was a drop-in event for those – of all ages - seeking employment, looking to start and change careers or for information on higher and further education opportunities.

John McNally MP and Michael Matheson MSP with some of those attending a jobs fayre they organised at Forth Valley College

Around 30 organisations attended including: 1st Homecare, Central Demolition, Community Focus Scotland CIC, CVS, DWP, Enable, Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership, Forth Valley Carr Gomm, Forth Valley College – Courses, Ineos, Key, Malcolm Group, McGill’s Buses, NHS Forth Valley, Nightingale Care Home, Police Scotland, Scottish Canals, Scottish Courts & Tribunals, Scottish Fire & Rescue, Scottish Prison Service, Skills Development Scotland, Social Security Scotland, Stenhousemuir FC, Stoneywood Care, Tillicoultry Quarries, University of Stirling - Employment, University of Stirling – Courses and Webhelp.

Thanking those who came along, Mr Matheson said: “It was great to host a jobs fayre with JohnMcNally and Forth Valley College. Thank you to all those that attended and to all the organisations who offered information on vacancies and pathways.

