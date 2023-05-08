Jobs fayre at Forth Valley College Falkirk campus draws crowds
Politicians thanked all those who attended a recent jobs fayre held in Forth Valley College.
Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP held the event at the Falkirk Campus on April 28.
It gave those attending an opportunity to meet a variety of different employers and educators who were able to advise everyone on vacancies and education pathways available to them.
It was a drop-in event for those – of all ages - seeking employment, looking to start and change careers or for information on higher and further education opportunities.
Around 30 organisations attended including: 1st Homecare, Central Demolition, Community Focus Scotland CIC, CVS, DWP, Enable, Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership, Forth Valley Carr Gomm, Forth Valley College – Courses, Ineos, Key, Malcolm Group, McGill’s Buses, NHS Forth Valley, Nightingale Care Home, Police Scotland, Scottish Canals, Scottish Courts & Tribunals, Scottish Fire & Rescue, Scottish Prison Service, Skills Development Scotland, Social Security Scotland, Stenhousemuir FC, Stoneywood Care, Tillicoultry Quarries, University of Stirling - Employment, University of Stirling – Courses and Webhelp.
Thanking those who came along, Mr Matheson said: “It was great to host a jobs fayre with JohnMcNally and Forth Valley College. Thank you to all those that attended and to all the organisations who offered information on vacancies and pathways.
The SNP politicians, along with colleagues Martyn Day and Michelle Thomson, previously worked together at an event in Callendar Square last November when they brought together groups to offer cost of living advice to the community, as well as a funder’s fayre in the Dobbie Hall.