Jobs are saved as firm purchases under threat Falkirk luxury hotel for 'undisclosed sum'

The business and assets of Skirlie Castle Limited, the company that owns and operates Glenskirlie Castle – and award-winning hotel, restaurant and events venue in Banknock – have been acquired by Glasgow-based Khungha Investments Limited following a period of marketing by Christie & Co.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, includes the acquisition of all assets including the castle, restaurant, facilities and grounds. All 32 members of staff will transfer over,

and it will remain "business as usual” for all existing wedding and events bookings.

The Glenskirlie Castle Hotel has been sold (Picture: Submitted)

Glenskirlie Castle opened in 2007 – the first new castle built in Scotland in the 21st century – with 15 luxury bedrooms, a function suite with capacity for 126 guests

and extensive gardens and has gone on to become a popular wedding and events venue.

The property was put on the market for £2.8 million earlier in the year.

Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb were appointed joint administrators of Skirlie Castle Limited as a result of unsustainable cash flow and financial problems stemming from the legacy of Covid and the well-documented problems affecting the hospitality sector, in particular soaring operational costs.

Michelle said: “Glenskirlie Castle is one of the best wedding and events venues in Scotland, attracting clients and guests from across the UK and overseas. We are delighted to have secured a sale of Skirlie Castle Limited and its assets and wish the new owners every success with their new venture.

"We are also particularly pleased to have secured the transfer of all 32 staff and would like to thank all involved with the business for their support.”

Khungha Investments, founded in 2017, also owns and operates the Castlecarey Hotel in Cumbernauld.

Managing director Ranjit Singh said: “Glenskirlie Castle has an outstanding reputation for weddings and events and for the quality of the dining and hospitality experience.

"We are delighted to have acquired the assets and business of Skirlie Castle Limited and very much look forward to ‘business as usual’. We are also delighted to