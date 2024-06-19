Job losses as popular Falkirk area restaurant 'announces closure' in online statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An angry response to a customer complaint over a table booking seems to indicate a popular Falkirk area restaurant will be closing for good in a matter of days.

Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, recently announced plans to cut 1500 jobs and close over 200 of its restaurants.

One of those premises, the Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont, had been earmarked for closure as the company looked to reduce the number of its restaurants to concentrate on the hotel side of the business.

While there has been no firm announcement of the closure or any date given, an online comment posted last night – responding to bad feedback from a customer – seems to indicate closure is imminent.

Floods hit the Cadgers Brae Brewer's Fayre back in 2020, now the restaurant appears be one of the Whitbread-owned venues under threat of closure (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The response from Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre to the customer stated: “I'm sure you'll be relieved to hear that we will actually be closing as of July 4 to make way for more hotel rooms – this decision has resulted in the majority of our team now losing their job.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre this morning and was told staff were currently in consultation with business owners Whitbread and they could not confirm the restaurant was indeed closing on July 4.

There was no response from Whitbread as yet over the future of the Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre, or its other restaurant in the the area, the Rosebank Beefeater in Camelon.

Last month a Whitbread spokesman said: “Teams are being communicated with directly so we don’t have more specific information on sites at this stage. If there are branded restaurants that are being sold or repurposed for extensions, those hotel sites will have a new integrated restaurant built inside, so all hotels will continue to have food.”

It was stated the closures will depend on where the restaurant is sited, rather than what brand it is – Beefeater or Brewers Fayre, for example.

Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre is located near Klondyke Garden Centre, a Premier Inn and a soon-to-open Chinese Buffet restaurant.