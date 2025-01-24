Job losses as Grangemouth synthetic rope facility reaches the end of the line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A manufacturing firm which produces synthetic ropes for the “floating offshore wind industry” has announced it has taken the “strategic decision” to close its Grangemouth facility.

It was confirmed by the company the Bridon Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG) site at Grangemouth Docks is closing next month with the loss of around 30 jobs.

A Bekaert spokesperson said: “In the context of challenging market conditions affecting customer demand, we regret to announce we are closing our BBRG facility in Grangemouth, where we produce synthetic ropes for the floating offshore wind industry.

"This impacts the majority of the 30 jobs at the site. The main market for our innovative solutions in floating offshore wind is facing substantial delays. In the short term we don’t expect significant incoming new demand for the Grangemouth facility, and we need to adapt our operational footprint in line with demand to secure future performance of our organization.

The Grangemouth facility manufactured synthetic ropes for offshore wind farms (Picture: Submitted)

“We do not take this decision lightly. We are working towards the best solution for our employees, together with the employee representatives, to minimize the social impact as much as possible.

“We remain committed to being a market leader in floating wind, and serving first farm scale demand, both globally and in our local Scottish market. We still believe in the future of renewable energy as part of the energy transition.

“Synthetic ropes for floating offshore wind will remain an important part of Bekaert’s strategy for growth, including serving the future Scottish floating wind demand from local manufacture.

"Awaiting the transition, we continue to support the current customer demand for synthetic ropes for conventional offshore energy production.”