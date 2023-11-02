A new cafe is welcoming customers in Denny after opening its doors on Wednesday.

Owner Tanveer and son Kasim at T-Time, a new family-run cafe in Denny. (pic: submitted)

T-Time, which is in the former Scoffs Cafe on the town’s Stirling Street, is the first venture into the culinary world for husband and wife Tanveer and Abida Tanveer.

The couple are not strangers locally, having acquired the Lifestyle Express in May putting their stamp in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through their new venture they promise to offer something different to the culinary scene in Denny as well as providing the local community with the usual tasty bites they know and love.

They hope T-Time’s warm and inviting atmosphere will provide a hub for the close-knit community.

Abida Tanveer, the cafe’s new owner and life-long Denny local, said: “We’re really excited to announce our new family-owned cafe called T-Time. My husband Tanveer and I are now embarking on an exciting journey to open a cafe in my hometown, Denny. We’re serving mouth-watering pizza, chips, burgers, sandwich rolls, breakfasts, a variety of teas and coffees and much more.

"With our experience running a thriving business, Lifestyle Express in Denny town centre, we can’t wait to serve the community, offering delicious food and a warm atmosphere.”