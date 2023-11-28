A Falkirk deli preparing to celebrate its second anniversary picked up an award.

Buon Appetito in Grahams Road will mark two years since it opened on Friday, December 8.

This week owner Simona Minchella discovered her family business had won a highly recommended in the Scottish Italian Deli Awards.

She said: “This is based on food tasting and I am so so proud to have got this through the whole of Scotland, representing Italy and Falkirk.”

Customers are invited to call in and sample some of the delicious meats and cheeses on sale, as well as the Christmas range and panettone.

The shop also recently hosteded an event for pupils from Larbert High who are learning Italian. As well as enjoying the traditional fare, they had the opportunity to practise their Italian in conversation with Simona.