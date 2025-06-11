Is Tuck In out?: Snack van owners find out if they can remain at Grangemouth site

Tuck In lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on May 1.

They were looking for permission to keep their snack van at a site north of Smith and Frater, West Mains Industrial Estate, Grangemouth.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers gave the green light for the van to stay on Friday, June 6.

The online planning documents the Tuck In snack van On met with the requirements of the Scottish Mobile Traders National Food Hygiene Standard on April 30.

The retrospective plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to the officer’s report, the snack van previously operated under a temporary planning permission, during which it received no complaints.

The report stated: “HGV drivers regularly visit the van. While no adverse impacts have been recorded, the presence of HGVs stopping to use the facility does involve occasional short-term roadside parking and a minor increase in onsite vehicle movements.

"As such, it is recommended to retain the temporary nature of the consent at this stage.”

