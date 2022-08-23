Ineos warns Grangemouth residents of venting noise disturbance
Petrochemical giant Ineos has issued an apology in advance for the noise which will be coming from their Grangemouth complex over the next two days.
An Ineos spokesperson said: “As part of our routine maintenance programme we will be undertaking short spells of steam venting from a plant on the south side of the site. This will take place over the next 24 to 48 hours and may be audible outside of the site boundary.
“We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity."