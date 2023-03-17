News you can trust since 1845
Ineos warn Grangemouth residents to expect a loud and bright combination of venting and flaring

Petrochemical giant Ineos is carrying out work to recommission a facility at its massive Grangemouth site and has warned residents this work will not be a quiet process.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

An Ineos spokesperson said: “From Friday, March 17, our teams will be recommissioning a manufacturing plant on the south side of the Grangemouth site. We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community that short spells of flaring and steam venting may be occasionally evident over a 48 hour period while the plant is brought back on line.”

Ineos will be venting steam and flaring over the next 48 hours
