News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Ineos warn Grangemouth residents of 12 hours of noise disturbance as site lets of steam

Petrochemical giant Ineos is carrying out planned work at its Grangemouth site and has released a preemptive apology to residents for any disturbance it may cause.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 17:03 BST

An Ineos spokesperson said: “From the morning of Friday. May 26, short spells of steam venting will take place while we are completing the work. This may last up to 12 hours and may be audible outside of the site boundary.

"We will make every effort to reduce the sound and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Ineos Grangemouth site will be letting off some steamThe Ineos Grangemouth site will be letting off some steam
The Ineos Grangemouth site will be letting off some steam
Related topics:IneosGrangemouth