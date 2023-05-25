Ineos warn Grangemouth residents of 12 hours of noise disturbance as site lets of steam
Petrochemical giant Ineos is carrying out planned work at its Grangemouth site and has released a preemptive apology to residents for any disturbance it may cause.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 17:03 BST
An Ineos spokesperson said: “From the morning of Friday. May 26, short spells of steam venting will take place while we are completing the work. This may last up to 12 hours and may be audible outside of the site boundary.
"We will make every effort to reduce the sound and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”