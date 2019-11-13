Ineos want to build second HQ in Grangemouth

Petrochemical giant Ineos has been granted planning permission to build a second headquarters building in its Grangemouth site.

The new building – dubbed HQ2 – will be large enough to accomodate 400 staff and there will be 760 parking spaces to serve the exisiting and new offices.

The plan is to bring together staff working on the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) – which currently brings 450,000 barrels of oil ashore every day – many of whom are currently based in Callendar Business Park in Falkirk.

This will see them relocate, along with colleagues in other Grangemouth sites, into a modern purpose-built office that will be linked to the existing headquarters.

Ineos has said that locating staff closer to Kinneil will “reduce the number and length of car journeys required for business meetings between the sites and bring benefits of collaborative working”.

Its plans also show an expanded ‘wellbeing’ centre for staff.

A representative of Friends of Inchyra Park objected to the application but planners felt that the development would have a positive visual impact on the area and that it was far away enough not to have a significant impact on the park.

The current HQ opened in September 2016.

It has meeting rooms and conference facilities located on the ground floor and three floors of open plan office space above, as well as staff facilities including secure bike storage, gym facilities, changing rooms and showers.