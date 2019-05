Ineos punished for ignoring safety rules at Grangemouth site

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has slapped a statutory improvement notice on Ineos after the petrochemical giant failed to follow procedures to protect communities.

According to the HSE the firm’s Grangemouth plant breached regulations designed to control major accident hazards and had failed to carry out an adequate assessment of the risks of human error causing an explosion, fire or other accident.

Ineos was served with the improvement notice earlier this year after it had breached 2015 Control of Major Accident Hazards Regulations.

HSE stated: “You have not carried a suitable/sufficient risk assessment of human reliability in your work activities as part of necessary measures to prevent a major accident and limit its consequences for human health and the environment.”

Ineos now has until February 28 next year to abide by the improvement notice.

Another HSE requirement for the company to repair a central control room monitor displaying “safety critical information” was complied with on March 27 this year.