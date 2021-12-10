INEOS’ £8000 donation to help Grangemouth food bank

INEOS has donated £8000 to a Grangemouth food bank, ensuring that the service is able to deliver Christmas toys to struggling local families.

By Liam Smillie
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:03 pm

The donation will also allow the food bank to deliver emergency food parcels and provisions to service users over the holiday period.

The chemical giant has given Kersiebank Community Project £8,000 to buy gifts from Smyths toy store in Falkirk, which they aim to give back to those that need it in the local community.

INEOS have previously supported the community project with financial donations, as well as staff that volunteer at the food bank.

Bindi Green, who spoke for the Kersiebank Community Project, said “We are extremely grateful to everyone at INEOS FPS for their generous donation.

“We have established strong links with INEOS.

"This year, with the prolonged effects of Covid still being felt in our community, all donations like this are very much welcomed."

