Ineos post apology for the flaring Grangemouth residents are experiencing
A spokesperson for Ineos Grangemouth said: “Following the completion of planned maintenance works, our teams at Kinneil will be starting up processing plant from
Tuesday, June 6.
“Consequently, there may be spells of intermittent controlled flaring evident from the elevated flare stack over the next couple of days as the plant is brought back on line.
“We will make every effort to minimise the level and duration of the flaring. We are committed to informing our local community and those who live and work nearby of
our activities that may result in flaring."
It's been a noisy time for residents over the last few days as maintenance work took on the town’s warning siren, making it sound last Friday and it is due to be heard again at 7pm on Wednesday for its biannual test.