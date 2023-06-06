Ineos post apology for the flaring Grangemouth residents are experiencing

Ineos has warned residents there will be flaring in Grangemouth over the next couple of days

A spokesperson for Ineos Grangemouth said: “Following the completion of planned maintenance works, our teams at Kinneil will be starting up processing plant from

Tuesday, June 6.

“Consequently, there may be spells of intermittent controlled flaring evident from the elevated flare stack over the next couple of days as the plant is brought back on line.

“We will make every effort to minimise the level and duration of the flaring. We are committed to informing our local community and those who live and work nearby of

our activities that may result in flaring."