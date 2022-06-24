Ineos calls a halt to £350 million Grangemouth energy plant

The company is said to have stated the project was shelved for now due to a number of “challenges” which gave it “reason to pause to examine the project”.

There was also a reference to “increased costs” being a factor in the decision.

Ineos also stated the new energy plant project was “still ongoing” as it remained a “critical component in securing the long-term viability of the Grangemouth site”.

Ineos has called a halt to the construction of its energy plant

An Ineos spokesperson said: “As things stand the project is still planned. World events such as COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the significant increase in gas prices have led to a review of the timeline which is ongoing at the moment.”