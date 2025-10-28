Industry unites to educate home builders on sustainable timber construction

The Structural Timber Association (STA) has launched a new initiative in partnership with Future Homes Hub, the Timber Frame Learning Journey, which aims to show developers how to deliver faster, greener homes.

With the UK government aiming to build 1.5 million homes in the next five years, construction leaders are calling for the urgent adoption of proven solutions to accelerate sustainable house building in the UK.

Launched in Scotland and led by the STA in partnership with Future Homes Hub, the initiative is backed by major sponsors including, West Fraser, PEFC UK, Hundegger, Swedish Wood and other supporting partners. The Learning Journey brings developers face-to-face with Scotland’s high performing timber frame housing sector, which currently builds over 92% of Scottish homes this way.

Andrew Orriss, CEO of the Structural Timber Association, said: “Scotland is years ahead when it comes to building homes that are low-carbon, efficient and delivered at pace. The learning journey was about showing that it’s possible and already happening. We wanted home builders to see for themselves how timber frame isn’t a theory, it’s already the backbone of faster, greener house building elsewhere in the UK.”

Over two days, delegates visited the entire timber supply chain, from sustainably managed forests and sawmills to engineered timber factories and live housing sites. The journey demonstrated how timber frame supports the Future Home Standard and offers a credible route to scaling up housing delivery without compromising on quality or climate goals.

Why timber frame and why now?

Faster build times: Homes built in timber frame can be weather-tight in half the time of masonry builds.

Homes built in timber frame can be weather-tight in half the time of masonry builds. On site waste reduction: Timber frame construction reduces concrete block waste by up to 50% and timber waste by up to 90% compared to masonry.

Timber frame construction reduces concrete block waste by up to 50% and timber waste by up to 90% compared to masonry. Ready supply chain: From Oriented Strand Board (OSB) to engineered I-joists, UK manufacturing is already in place and growing.

From Oriented Strand Board (OSB) to engineered I-joists, UK manufacturing is already in place and growing. Proven at scale: In Scotland, timber frame is used in mainstream construction. Now it’s time for England to catch up.

Future Homes Hub Programme Director, Richard Lankshear said: “The Future Homes Standard can only be delivered successfully by sharing knowledge and lessons learned. These learning journeys showcase all electric, low carbon homes and the techniques to build them at scale.”

Simon Woods, Sales, Marketing and Logistics Director for West Fraser Europe Limited, said: "Manufacturing OSB for over 40 years in Inverness, Scotland, SterlingOSB Zero plays an integral part as a structural panel within timber frame construction as well as being certified net carbon negative ensuring our commitment to reducing our environmental impact. We're delighted to support this initiative.”

“Using timber sourced from a responsibly managed forest, such as a PEFC-certified woodland, helps to maximise carbon storage and support climate goals. Certified timber is central to sustainable construction. This learning journey shows how responsible sourcing underpins the whole timber frame approach”, said John Kirby, Executive Director at PEFC UK.

Chris Osborne, Sales Manager UK & Ireland at Hundegger, said: “Advanced timber processing unlocks quality and scale. We’re backing the Timber Frame Learning Journey to show home builders the technology making it possible.”

“Timber construction is not just sustainable, it’s efficient and modern. Sweden’s commitment is mirrored in Scotland, and we’re excited to support UK progress”, said Stephen King, UK Project Manager at Swedish Wood.

The Timber Frame Learning Journey initiative is also supported by Forestry & Land Scotland, John Gordon & Son, James Jones & Sons, Kirkwood Timber Frame, Kirkwood Homes, Bancon Construction and Cala Homes across the full supply chain.

Further Timber Frame Learning Journey trips are planned. Developers interested in building more sustainable homes are encouraged to register their interest via the Structural Timber Association.