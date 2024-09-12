'Industrial vandalism': Union vows to fight to save jobs as Grangemouth refinery closure is confirmed

Union Unite has vowed to explore all avenues to preserve high quality jobs at Grangemouth following the announcement that PetroIneos will go ahead with plans to close its refinery.

PetroIneos confirmed it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June next year to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.

The announcement places jobs of 500 workers directly employed at Grangemouth and thousands more in the supply chain in jeopardy.

Unite stated there is “widespread fury within the workplace” due to the failure of the bosses and politicians to ensure the future of the site.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an act of industrial vandalism, pure and simple. This dedicated workforce has been let down by PetroIneos and by the politicians in Westminster and Holyrood who have failed to guarantee production until alternative jobs are in place.

“This is now the last chance for this Labour government to show whether its really on the side of workers and communities. The road to net zero cannot be paid for with workers' jobs.

“The government must put its money where its mouth is to ensure the jobs are safeguarded. This is the only refinery left in Scotland and it must remain. There are alternative plans.

“This is yet another example of workers paying for a crisis they did not create while billionaire owners laugh all the way to the bank “

Unite is now in high level talks with the government about alternatives for the site including the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish Secretary said: “The sole objective for Unite remains that the jobs at the refinery and thousands more in the supply chain are protected by any means.

“Unite does not accept that the future of the refinery should have been left to the whim and avarice of shareholders. The complex is critical to the nation’s manufacturing base and energy security.

The governments involved cannot simply hide behind the convenient smokescreen that this is a commercial decision which they couldn’t influence.”

A Petroineos spokesperson said: “Petroineos has today announced its intention to cease refinery operations at Grangemouth and transition to a finished fuels import

terminal and distribution hub during the second quarter of 2025, subject to consultation with employees."