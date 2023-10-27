A popular Grangemouth restaurant began a “new chapter” this week when it unveiled its new look and new partner to customers for the first time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Oxgang, in Oxgang Road, is now offering Indian meals thanks to a tasty partnership with Bisshopbriggs-based Swaran Indian Cuisine.

In an online post an Oxgang spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce The Oxgang restaurant has now joined forces with the award-winning team at Swaran

Indian Cuisine.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oxgang has teamed up with Swaran Indian Cuisine to offer even more dishes for customers (Picture: Gary Hutchison, National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your old favourites are here to stay, and we're excited to continue serving a delightful array of European dishes alongside our authentic Indian offerings. We can't wait to share our enriched menu and vibrant dining experience with all of you.