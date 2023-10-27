News you can trust since 1845
Indian cuisine team up adds spice to popular Grangemouth restaurant

A popular Grangemouth restaurant began a “new chapter” this week when it unveiled its new look and new partner to customers for the first time.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
The Oxgang, in Oxgang Road, is now offering Indian meals thanks to a tasty partnership with Bisshopbriggs-based Swaran Indian Cuisine.

In an online post an Oxgang spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce The Oxgang restaurant has now joined forces with the award-winning team at Swaran

Indian Cuisine.

The Oxgang has teamed up with Swaran Indian Cuisine to offer even more dishes for customers (Picture: Gary Hutchison, National World)The Oxgang has teamed up with Swaran Indian Cuisine to offer even more dishes for customers (Picture: Gary Hutchison, National World)
The Oxgang has teamed up with Swaran Indian Cuisine to offer even more dishes for customers (Picture: Gary Hutchison, National World)
"Your old favourites are here to stay, and we're excited to continue serving a delightful array of European dishes alongside our authentic Indian offerings. We can't wait to share our enriched menu and vibrant dining experience with all of you.

“We're looking forward to welcoming our beloved patrons and new friends back to the venue. Your continued support means the world to us, and we're excited to serve you with an expanded array of delicious offerings, ensuring the European options for the Oxgang favourites remain.”

