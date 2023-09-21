Independent Falkirk district funeral director recognised at Scottish Funeral Awards 2023
Colin J. Wright Funeral Directors in the village’s Station Road claimed the title of Best Funeral Director in Central Scotland at the annual awards ceremony last month. The small family run business was also ‘highly recommended’ in the category for Scotland’s Best Undertaker.
Owner Colin Wright said he was “shocked” to have won the award.
He said: “We never thought we’d win. We’re just a small business and didn’t think we’d get it. There are guys out there who have been in the industry for longer than us."
The awards, organised by Paramount Creative, recognise hardworking business owners who go the extra mile to ensure their customers are offered a fair and exceptional service during the most difficult time of their lives.
Organisers believe that all businesses involved within the funeral service deserve recognition for the very difficult, emotional and heart felt service they provide to everybody day in day out, 365 days of the year.
Colin said the initial email which informed him of the nomination had been a surprise, but he was grateful to those who had put the business forward.
He continued: “It makes the hard work and sacrifices to get here worthwhile. People have recognised what we do and have appreciated it enough to nominate us. It was a surprise to be nominated and a bigger surprise to win.”
Colin has been in the funeral industry for 20 years and opened the business in Brightons in 2011. He added his thanks to everyone who has supported him over the years contributing to this award success.