In Pictures: Visitors get a glimpse into the future of former Camelon Irn Bru factory

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen attended the open day at the former factory, located at Lock 16, in Portdownie Road, to capture the moment people learned more about Lock 16 –Scotland’s Centre of Excellence for Canals and Traditional Skills.

Spearheaded by Scottish Canals in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the project is funded by the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF).

During the open day visitors got the opportunity to step behind the doors of the former factory and find out more about the plans for the project ahead of the centre opening next year, as well as see demonstrations of the types of traditional skills training the centre will offer.

People were able to learn about what it is like to work with stained glass, how ancient skills like thatching and stonemasonry are being brought forward into the future and how HES works with both old and new technologies to conserve and protect Scotland’s historic environment.

HES also offered soap carving activities to teach visitors of all ages about stone carving techniques.

Scottish Canals was also be on hand to provide information about the site and their plans to revitalise the neglected area of the Forth and Clyde Canal into a thriving waterside centre focussed on community, heritage skills, training and local employment.

1 . Open day at former Camelon Irn Bru Factory 2025 The former Irn Bru factory may not be the most striking building but it will soon be hub of activity keeping traditional skills alive and well in the 21st Century and beyond

2 . Open day at former Camelon Irn Bru Factory 2025 Visitors start to arrive at the site of Scotland's Centre of Excellence for Canals and Traditional Skills

3 . Open day at former Camelon Irn Bru Factory 2025 Youngsters like these two lads will soon be able to visit the centre to learn about and try their hand at all kinds of traditional skills