In pictures: Step back in time through the doors of Brightons' Monfries and Sons shop

Sandy Monfries has confirmed his Monfries and Sons business in Pretoria Place, Brightons, which has served the people of the village for well over 100 years, will be closing its doors for good on Hogmanay.

Falkirk Herald photographer was on hand earlier in the year to capture some timeless images of the shop, which apparently has not changed since it first opened.

Take a look for yourself and prepare to be transported back to a different time and place.

1 . 10-06-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. BRIGHTONS. John Monfries and Sons. Sandy Monfries who is selling the famous shop which has served generations. The famous and long established Monfries and Sons has been in Pretoria Place since 1945 but the business is much older than that Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . 10-06-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. BRIGHTONS. John Monfries and Sons. Sandy Monfries who is selling the famous shop which has served generations. Offers have been made to refurbish the shop but you cannot improve upon timeless perfection Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . 10-06-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. BRIGHTONS. John Monfries and Sons. Sandy Monfries who is selling the famous shop which has served generations. The headlines are current and up to date but the shop puts its owner in mind of the period in which BBC drama Peaky Blinders is set Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . 10-06-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. BRIGHTONS. John Monfries and Sons. Sandy Monfries who is selling the famous shop which has served generations. Customers would be mistaken for thinking they had time travelled back to the 1920s Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales