In pictures: Step back in time through the doors of Brightons' Monfries and Sons shop

By James Trimble
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:13 BST
A shop which looks like it belongs in a bygone age made famous by historical dramas like Peaky Blinders is now up for sale.

Sandy Monfries is winding down his Monfries and Sons business in Pretoria Place, Brightons, which has served the people of the village for well over 100 years.

Falkirk Herald photographer was on hand to capture some timeless images of the shop, which apparently has not changed since it first opened.

Take a look for yourself and prepare to be transported back to a different time and place.

Offers have been made to refurbish the shop but you cannot improve upon timeless perfection

Offers have been made to refurbish the shop but you cannot improve upon timeless perfection

The headlines are current and up to date but the shop puts its owner in mind of the period in which BBC drama Peaky Blinders is set

The headlines are current and up to date but the shop puts its owner in mind of the period in which BBC drama Peaky Blinders is set

Customers would be mistaken for thinking they had time travelled back to the 1920s

Customers would be mistaken for thinking they had time travelled back to the 1920s

Now that's an old set of scales

Now that's an old set of scales

