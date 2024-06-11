In pictures: Step back in time through the doors of Brightons' Monfries and Sons shop

Sandy Monfries is winding down his Monfries and Sons business in Pretoria Place, Brightons, which has served the people of the village for well over 100 years.

Falkirk Herald photographer was on hand to capture some timeless images of the shop, which apparently has not changed since it first opened.

Take a look for yourself and prepare to be transported back to a different time and place.

1 . End of and era for Monfries and Sons Offers have been made to refurbish the shop but you cannot improve upon timeless perfection Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . End of and era for Monfries and Sons The headlines are current and up to date but the shop puts its owner in mind of the period in which BBC drama Peaky Blinders is set Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . End of and era for Monfries and Sons Customers would be mistaken for thinking they had time travelled back to the 1920s Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . End of and era for Monfries and Sons Now that's an old set of scales Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales