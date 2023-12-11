In pictures: Poundland's new, larger Falkirk town centre store opens

Falkirk’s new, bigger Poundland store opened its doors to customers in the Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The new store is just 40 yards away from the firm’s previous location, and is in the former Watt Brothers branch which closed in 2019.

Staff were delighted to open the doors on Saturday morning and welcome customers to the much larger store.

In a Poundland Facebook post before the grand opening, customers were told: “You’ll see quite a difference on offer from a much expanded Poundland core range, Pepco clothing for the full family and a bigger range of chilled foods and ready meals as well as a new frozen range.”

The Falkirk store was one of 10 new Poundland stores opening across the country on Saturday.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s managing director said: “We excitedly continue to open and relocate stores at pace so we can bring our best offer, including all-new clothing, chilled and frozen food to customers, existing and new.”

