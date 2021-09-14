In Pictures: New look Falkirk M&S Food store - not just any expansion

Located in the Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, the new look 15,000 square foot moved into the former Tapi Carpets & Floors’ outlet next door – a move which saw the M&S premises expand by 70 per cent, with the additional space focusing entirely on food.

According to M&S, the store – which not only had a makeover, but also a name change to M&S Falkirk Food – has a marketplace feel which has been designed to make shopping “convenient and inspirational”.

Leading a team of 80 staff members at the larger premises, manager Brian Torley said: “Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents will pop down and join us.

"M&S has served customers in Falkirk for over 80 years. My team and I are really excited about our larger store. We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service and help make every penny count for the community.

"Our new food hall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation such as a much larger in-store bakery, which really adds to the store’s marketplace feel.”

