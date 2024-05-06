In pictures: Magical weekend as Falkirk hosts its first Enchanted Market

The two-day event, running on Saturday and Sunday, attracted visitors from near and far to enjoy a world of wonder and magic.

Having been force to postpone the event last month due to high winds, organisers were delighted that the event could go ahead at the weekend and that people turned out in their hundreds to show their support.

As well as a range of stalls featuring unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans, there was a variety of entertainment to keep the whole family happy including face painting, music, stilt walkers, science activities and Merlin the wizard magician.

Some familiar faces in the shape of magical cosplayers could be found on the High Street, there was a chance to watch some fabulous creations being made on Merlin’s Forge and Miriam Wolanski was hosting some children’s activities below the steeple on Saturday.

It wasn’t just the Enchanted Market vendors that were in-situ, with the town’s regular producers’ market being incorporated into the events on Saturday.

Visitors – both children and adults – were encouraged to dress up magically for the market with a ‘best dressed’ competition taking place each day.

The Enchanted Market was organised by the team behind Falkirk’s Harry Potter inspired shops – The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley – alongside Falkirk Delivers.

Stef Paterson, of Falkirk Delivers, said the team wanted to extend “a heartfelt thank you” to all the stall holders, cos players and entertainers who “brought their unique talents and charm to the event”, adding: “your contributions made the Enchanted Market an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended.”

She also expressed thanks to partners The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley for their support and promotion of the event.

She said: “We’re proud to have worked together to create such a magical experience.”

Leslie Lenaghan, of The Lonely Broomstick, said: “This has been one of the most amazing weekends we’ve had in Falkirk for a long time. Thousands of witches and wizards from all around the UK visited the first ever Enchanted Market on Falkirk High Street.

“Thank you to all of the amazing traders that attended our market and thank you so much to all of the magical people that came and supported all of us. It means the world.

“We hope you enjoyed your time as much as we loved running this event together with Falkirk Delivers.”

