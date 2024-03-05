Members of the public showed their support for the first Falkirk Producers Market of the year on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray).Members of the public showed their support for the first Falkirk Producers Market of the year on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray).
Members of the public showed their support for the first Falkirk Producers Market of the year on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray).

In pictures: Falkirk's first Producers Market of 2024

Falkirk town centre hosted the first producers market of 2024 at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:38 GMT

Market stalls lined the High Street below the Steeple on Saturday as the monthly event returned following a two month winter break.

And the return of the traders, selling everything from food and drink to plants, arts and crafts, attracted both locals and visitors to browse the stalls.

Among the traders were some regular favourites and some new faces.

Britannia XIV Medieval Re-enactment were also there on Saturday, looking for volunteers and sharing fascinating insights into our rich history.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the day – do you recognise anyone?

The first Falkirk Producers Market of 2024 took place on Saturday.

1. Falkirk Producers Market

The first Falkirk Producers Market of 2024 took place on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Checking out the goods on offer at the market.

2. Falkirk Producers Market

Checking out the goods on offer at the market. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
The Producers Market runs on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month from March to December.

3. Falkirk Producers Market

The Producers Market runs on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month from March to December. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
The market attracted both locals and visitors to browse the stalls.

4. Falkirk Producers Market

The market attracted both locals and visitors to browse the stalls. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk