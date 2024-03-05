In pictures: Falkirk's first Producers Market of 2024

Market stalls lined the High Street below the Steeple on Saturday as the monthly event returned following a two month winter break.
And the return of the traders, selling everything from food and drink to plants, arts and crafts, attracted both locals and visitors to browse the stalls.
Among the traders were some regular favourites and some new faces.
Britannia XIV Medieval Re-enactment were also there on Saturday, looking for volunteers and sharing fascinating insights into our rich history.
Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the day – do you recognise anyone?
1 / 5