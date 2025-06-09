In pictures: Alex Totten pops along to Denny open day for Cartmore Building Supplies

Former player, manager and club ambassador Alex Totten did the honours when Cartmore Building Supplies unveiled its new site in Denny at Headswood Mill.

Founded in 1986, it has recently relocated from Polmont after outgrowing the premises.

The new location features an extensive product display area, allowing customers to see and experience products first-hand before making a purchase.

Cartmore, which has its headquarters in Lochgelly, has wowed industry experts and won several awards for its 1000 m2 display in Fife. The new one in Denny is even bigger, and is expected to impress judges this year.

The firm has a reputation of being a proud supporter of local groups and charities, and ran a raffle linked to the open day with all proceeds going to Strathcarron Hospice

Gordon Banks, director of Cartmore, said: “It is very important for us to promote what is an outstanding hard landscaping display and the backbone of our landscaping offer at Denny.

“Our new premises allow us to stock and sell a much larger range of products than at our previous facility in Polmont and will undoubtedly prove to be a real winner for everyone in Forth Valley.”

