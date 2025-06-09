In pictures: Alex Totten pops along to Denny open day for Cartmore Building Supplies

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:17 BST
A building supply company officially opened it’s new premises at the end of last week – with the help of a Falkirk FC legend.

Former player, manager and club ambassador Alex Totten did the honours when Cartmore Building Supplies unveiled its new site in Denny at Headswood Mill.

Founded in 1986, it has recently relocated from Polmont after outgrowing the premises.

The new location features an extensive product display area, allowing customers to see and experience products first-hand before making a purchase.

Cartmore, which has its headquarters in Lochgelly, has wowed industry experts and won several awards for its 1000 m2 display in Fife. The new one in Denny is even bigger, and is expected to impress judges this year.

The firm has a reputation of being a proud supporter of local groups and charities, and ran a raffle linked to the open day with all proceeds going to Strathcarron Hospice

Gordon Banks, director of Cartmore, said: “It is very important for us to promote what is an outstanding hard landscaping display and the backbone of our landscaping offer at Denny.

“Our new premises allow us to stock and sell a much larger range of products than at our previous facility in Polmont and will undoubtedly prove to be a real winner for everyone in Forth Valley.”

Alex Totten officially opens the event and the new premises.

1. Cartmore Open Day

Alex Totten officially opens the event and the new premises. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The new premises at Headswood Mill.

2. Cartmore Open Day

The new premises at Headswood Mill. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Alex Totten, centre with Gordon Banks, director third from the right and Cartmore colleagues.

3. Cartmore Open Day

Alex Totten, centre with Gordon Banks, director third from the right and Cartmore colleagues. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Visitors had an opportunity to see the new display areas.

4. Cartmore Open Day

Visitors had an opportunity to see the new display areas. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice