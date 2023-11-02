If you hear a noise coming from the Ineos Grangemouth site here's why
In a statement on social media, the petrochemical company said: “From lunchtime today(November 2) our teams will be undertaking a piece of planned work at the Grangemouth site.
"We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community that short spells of steam venting will take place whilst we are completing the work.
"This may last up to six hours and may be audible outside of the site boundary.
"We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Meanwhile, Petroineos has revealed there may be some flaring following planned work on one of the production units at the Grangemouth refinery.
Operation and maintenance teams have completed their work and they are now at the pre-commissioning phase in preparation for starting the plant back up.
The company said: “During this preparatory work there will be spells of flaring evident from the site. These may be audible outside of the site boundary.
“We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community that there will be controlled flaring evident from the elevated flare stacks for a period.
“We will make every effort to minimise the level and duration of the flaring.”