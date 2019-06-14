Iceland shops in Falkirk area get longer hours to deliver alcohol

Three Iceland shops in the Falkirk area have been granted longer licensing hours for their home delivery service.

Iceland, Unit C5/C6, Callendar Square, Falkirk; Iceland, 1 York Square, Grangemouth; and Iceland, 2 Cruickshank Court, Glasgow Road, Denny, will all now be able to sell and deliver alcohol from 10am until 10pm.

A representative of the firm assured members of Falkirk Council licensing board that the change was simply to standardise all 70 Scottish shops so there would be no confusion among different areas.

He assured board members that delivery drivers are trained not to deliver to minors and will always ask to see ID for anyone who looks under 25.