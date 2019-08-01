Ice-cream parlour planned for Bo’ness

A new ice-cream parlour in Bo’ness should be open by October, now that planning permission has been granted.

The new venture, which will be known as McCoo’s, will be located at 13 Hope Street, which is currently home to Rhoddy Stewart Photography’s studio but was once the Royal Bank of Scotland’s building.

It will have a selection of 22 flavours of ice cream, supplied by Glasgow firm Porrelli, as well as serving coffee, lunches and desserts.

It will have seating for 40 inside, plus a small play area for young children.

Becky Nickolai, who has been granted planning permission, is looking forward to the new venture which she promises will be very family friendly.

She said: “Rhoddy does most of his work outside the studio now, so we really can’t justify using such a big space.

“We are right opposite the Hippodrome Cinema, so we hope families will come along after school for a treat and we will be open until 9pm, so teenagers could come for a milkshake or something like that.

“We will also have plenty of space for mums with pushchairs and we will sell good coffee and cakes as well as paninis and so on.”

Becky currently runs The Perfect Party Place, just across the road in North SRetailreet.