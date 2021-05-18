Ice cream firm expands its Falkirk operation

Fotherinham’s Ice Cream, which also trades under the Igloo banner, lodged an application with Falkirk Council to erect a general industrial building and associated infrastructure on land to the south of David’s Loan, Ivanhow Drive in Abbotsford Business Park.

Permission was granted on May 7 and will allow the award-winning firm to increase its production.

The supporting documents contained with the application stated: “It is hoped the completed facility will enable the company to expand their staff base and production outlet and provide a sustainable base from which to grow the business, with the opportunity to expand on site should their aspirations be fulfilled.

Fortheringham's Ice Cream is looking to expand its production operation in Falkirk

"The purpose of the proposed development is to provide updated and sustainable office space and to expand production space to replace the existing overcrowded premises.”

The production area will increase in size compared with the existing facility, so it can accommodate specialist plant and additional freezer storage.

In the longer term it is hoped the new structure can even facilitate a visitor experience opportunity to demonstrate the firm’s manufacturing process.

Fotheringham’s Ice Cream was initially a starter business conceived in Falkirk and has enjoyed a steady growth over the years.