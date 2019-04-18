Hundreds of hopefuls attend Ineos jobs fair

A large-scale jobs fair, hosted by chemicals giant Ineos in Grangemouth attracted hundreds of hopeful job seekers.

The event, at Grangemouth Town Hall, was organised following the company’s recent announcement to invest £350 million in a new state of the art power and steam generating plant on the Grangemouth site.

As a result of this new venture, a range of employment opportunities have become available.

Representatives from Ineos and the organisation’s contracting partners were on hand at the fair to explain the project and share with interested candidates the types of roles which will be created.

Following the fair Ineos posted a message on its Ineos Grangemouth Facebook page stating: “A big thank you to all our NEP Project Partners for supporting the Jobs Fair yesterday at Grangemouth Town Hall.

“It was fantastic to see so many interested candidates keen to be a part of our bright future.”

Anyone who was unable to make the jobs fair on the day but would still like to apply can still get in touch with the company by registering and uploading their CVs here: www.ineosopportunities.co.uk