Huge rise in cruise bookings at Falkirk travel agents following record breaking start to the year

The travel group says cruise bookings are already up around 25 per cent in 2024 as it continues to enjoy record-breaking sales this year.

Dozens of new ships have entered the market over the past few years and more than ten new arrivals are on the horizon this year. The increased capacity means the cruise industry is set to enjoy significant growth after an estimated 2m Brits enjoyed cruising last year.

According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), younger generations are set to embrace cruising more than ever as they report that 77 per cent of millennials are considering a cruise for their next holiday.

The number of people booking a cruise at Falkirk's branch of Barrhead Travel is on the rise.(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The findings chime with Barrhead Travel’s own booking data which indicates that the number of holidaymakers under 40 choosing to cruise has grown by over 30 per cent since 2019.

In particular, cruising from longhaul destinations such as Barbados, Canada and Dubai are all on the rise – up 81 per cent, 150 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

Closer to home, Barrhead Travel says the Fjords are in high demand with cruise bookings up by 58 per cent while Med favourites such as Athens and Mallorca have grown by 24 per cent and 115 per cent.

The travel agency group says that people are leaning towards holidays at sea mainly because of the value for money on offer and the innovative onboard experiences that can be found on new and refurbished ships.

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, Sales & Marketing Director at Barrhead Travel, said that cruising has been growing in popularity for several years:

She said: “Cruise holidays are now firmly one of the most popular choices for all different types of holidaymakers. Little more than a decade ago, cruising was often perceived as more expensive and preferred by the over 50s.