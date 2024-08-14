Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer has been given the go ahead to build some new homes in a grassy area of Larbert.

Heritage Homes (Scotland) Ltd lodge an application with Falkirk Council on June 9 looking to construct six new homes and associated works on land to the south of Glenbervie Nursery, in Stirling Road, Larbert.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted planning permission on Tuesday, August 13.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the online planning documents, the application site covers rough scrub and open grassland with trees and a hedge nearby.