Housebuilder gets green light to build new homes near Larbert nursery
A developer has been given the go ahead to build some new homes in a grassy area of Larbert.
Heritage Homes (Scotland) Ltd lodge an application with Falkirk Council on June 9 looking to construct six new homes and associated works on land to the south of Glenbervie Nursery, in Stirling Road, Larbert.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted planning permission on Tuesday, August 13.
According to the online planning documents, the application site covers rough scrub and open grassland with trees and a hedge nearby.
