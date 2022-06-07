Hotelier gets green light to convert popular Airth wedding venue into a house

The application for the Parsonage, in Dunmore Park, Airth, was lodged on April 7 by The Parsonage (Dunmore) Ltd and was given the go ahead on Monday, June 6.

The Parsonage: Plans revealed for popular Airth wedding venue

Owner Steven McLeod told The Falkirk Herald earlier in the year of his plans for the building.

The hotelier, who also owns Airth Castle and Glenbervie House, gave his assurance all weddings booked for this year at the Parsonage will go ahead.

He also stated there will be no loss of jobs when the conversion to a house is complete because whenever a wedding or function took place at The Parsonage it was staffed from his employees for nearby Airth Castle.

Mr McLeod added: “I’ve had ten happy years at The Parsonage but I’ve decided now is the time to move on. When I bought the house in 2012 it had been badly

damaged by fire and after it was restored it was my home for around five years.

“Over the years we must have hosted around 1000 weddings but now I think the time is right for it to once again be a family home.”

The premises is now able to go on sale through estate agents Savill sand the price tag is expected to be in the region of £2 million.

A tragic blaze caused by an electrical appliance back in July 2011 saw then occupier of The Parsonage, French national Christophe Ferrand (44), die while his wife and