Hospitality students invited back to Falkirk area's four star hotel for training reunion
Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa is inviting past students through its doors to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Hospitality Academy initiative.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
The joint venture with Positive Qualities, supported by Skills Development Scotland and Falkirk Council, offers young people an opportunity to gain quality experience in the hospitality industry and a route into a career.
The Hospitality Academy initiative has seen over 300 students graduate, with 150 successfully securing jobs over the ten years it has been running at Inchyra.
