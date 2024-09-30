Hopes for new boxing academy in Denny area are dealt a blow as plans are refused
Colin Hamilton lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 20 to change the use of a general industrial premises at Unit 3, Duncarron Industrial Estate, in Denny, to form a boxing academy.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers refused planning permission on Friday, September 27.
During the application process there were 79 letters of support to the council and only seven letters of objection.
The submitted letters of support stated the proposal would be beneficial to the local area in terms of providing a much needed community facility which will help with health and wellbeing.
A number of the support letters highlighted the proposed gym would be beneficial to children in the local area.
According to the online planning documents the access to the proposed boxing academy would be taken through the existing industrial yard and via the existing shared access to the site from the southern side of Broad Street, Denny.
This led to objections over parking congestion and concerns for pedestrian safety in a yard which operates a 24-hour basis, seven days a week.
In refusing the application, planning officers stated: “The proposal would be out of character with the industrial nature of the surrounding area resulting in unacceptable road safety risks.
“This is by virtue of the introduction of vulnerable pedestrian traffic into an established industrial estate with high traffic and HGV movements, and with poor pedestrian footpath connections.”
