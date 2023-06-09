Owners of the Canal Inn, in Canal Street, Camelon, took to their Facebook page to express their “delight” on making the final and of the good news being mentioned in Holyrood by Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr.

Mr Kerr’s motion looked for the Scottish Parliament to congratulate the Canal Inn “on becoming a finalist in the 2023 Scotland's Business Awards for Licensed Premises

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

of the Year for the Falkirk and Stirling area” and recognises the “hard work by all those involved in the Canal Inn to provide customers with excellent service, especially

The Canal Inn's competition success was mentioned in the Scottish Parliament

as the country emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic”, and “wishes it every success in the future”.