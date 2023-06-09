Holyrood shout out for popular Camelon pub's competition success
Owners of the Canal Inn, in Canal Street, Camelon, took to their Facebook page to express their “delight” on making the final and of the good news being mentioned in Holyrood by Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr.
Mr Kerr’s motion looked for the Scottish Parliament to congratulate the Canal Inn “on becoming a finalist in the 2023 Scotland's Business Awards for Licensed Premises
of the Year for the Falkirk and Stirling area” and recognises the “hard work by all those involved in the Canal Inn to provide customers with excellent service, especially
as the country emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic”, and “wishes it every success in the future”.
Scotlands Business Awards, one of the country’s biggest contests of its kind, will host the regional award winners in its national grand final in Glasgow later in the year.