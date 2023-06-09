News you can trust since 1845
Holyrood shout out for popular Camelon pub's competition success

A much loved local pub has been mentioned in the Scottish Parliament after it made it into the finals of the Scottish Business Awards.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST

Owners of the Canal Inn, in Canal Street, Camelon, took to their Facebook page to express their “delight” on making the final and of the good news being mentioned in Holyrood by Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr.

Mr Kerr’s motion looked for the Scottish Parliament to congratulate the Canal Inn “on becoming a finalist in the 2023 Scotland's Business Awards for Licensed Premises

of the Year for the Falkirk and Stirling area” and recognises the “hard work by all those involved in the Canal Inn to provide customers with excellent service, especially

The Canal Inn's competition success was mentioned in the Scottish ParliamentThe Canal Inn's competition success was mentioned in the Scottish Parliament
as the country emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic”, and “wishes it every success in the future”.

Scotlands Business Awards, one of the country’s biggest contests of its kind, will host the regional award winners in its national grand final in Glasgow later in the year.

