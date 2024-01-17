Holyrood committee set to tackle impending Grangemouth refinery closure

The Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee is due to hear evidence from the energy security minister later today regarding plans to close Grangemouth oil refinery.

Graham Stuart MP will talk to members about the announcement Petroineos made on November 22 last year about its plans to close the Grangemouth oil refinery and

then convert it into a fuels import terminal, which led to speculation over significant job losses at the site refinery.

At the time of the announcement, Committee convener Claire Baker MSP said: “The announcement that the Grangemouth oil refinery is to cease operations as soon as

2025 to become an import terminal is a shock for the communities of Grangemouth and the people who live and work there, so many of whom we met during our Just Transition inquiry.

“During our work on a Just Transition for the Grangemouth area, we received many assurances that a just transition would be delivered for this area, but there are

clearly now questions to be answered.

“The suddenness of this announcement and the short timescale for ending production is leading to concerns about what the recent announcement means not only for

the communities of Grangemouth but also for the ability to deliver a truly just transition.”

The Committee completed an inquiry into a Just Transition for the Grangemouth area in 2023 and a report on its findings was subsequently published in June.