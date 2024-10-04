Hole in the wall for all: Cash machine plans for Falkirk area superstore
Superstore customers will be able to get quick access to their cash if plans for a new ATM are approved.
Cardtronics UK Ltd lodged and application with Falkirk Council on September 3, which was then validated on September 27, to install an ATM at Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers are expected to make a decision on the proposals no later than the deadline date of November 26.
Cardtronics is a global financial services technology company that provides automated teller machines to retailers.
