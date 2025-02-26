High Bonnybridge business is attending Red Hot Ball for tenth year in a row

One of Scotland’s leading civil engineering & groundworks firm, GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd, based at High Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, is looking forward to lending its support once again to an annual fundraising ball held by Scottish Crohn’s & Colitis Charity, The Catherine McEwan Foundation.

This year’s Red Hot Ball, to be held on Saturday, March 1 at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow, is one of several showcase fundraising events held by the Charity, which was established in 2003 by Derek McEwan in memory of his mum Catherine, who died from Crohn's disease aged only thirty seven years of age.

Committed to helping people living with Crohn’s and Colitis access better treatment, better care and live better lives, the Foundation changes the lives of children, young people and adults with inflammatory bowel disease by funding much-needed improvements in IBD healthcare across Scotland, including investing in pioneering research.

Working alongside handpicked partners including Glasgow Royal Infirmary, The Royal Hospital for Children Glasgow, The Kids Hospital Edinburgh and others across Scotland, it funds specialist and state-of-the-art equipment and innovative healthcare, which would otherwise be unavailable. Connecting with highly talented research clinicians, the Charity has used funds to invest in scientific and medical research which is already discovering new therapies and more effective approaches to managing the disease.

GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd is based at High Bonnybridge

For the past ten years, GBSS has attended the high profile Ball, which offers a delicious four course meal, live band and disco, as well as a charity auction.

A vital part of The Catherine McEwan Foundation’s overall yearly fundraising effort, each Red Hot Ball raises an average of £100k, with the 2024 Ball reaching the staggering figure of £218,344.

Other fundraising events and activities take place all year, including Tea Jenny events with Gok Wan, Teenage Golfing Days with Topgolf, Wellness Walks, charity hikes and Munro Bagging, and Drive In Christmas movies.

Commenting on its continuing support for The Catherine McEwan Foundation, George Burns, Owner of GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd said: “It is our pleasure once again to attend The Red Hot Ball which has become a real highlight in our annual calendar, an opportunity for us to host a table with some of our key clients and suppliers.

The Catherine McEwan Foundation raises vital funds for Crohn's Disease & Colitis

"Not only does everyone enjoy the whole evening, which seems to get bigger and better every year, but we know that our continued attendance really makes a difference in helping this worthy cause which has achieved so much since 2003.

“We have got to know Charity Founder, Derek, well, over the past few years, and wish to commend him on his passion and enthusiasm for the Charity, which has secured vital support from many businesses, as well as other groups and individuals. He works so hard to come up with fresh fundraising ideas and initiatives.”

George went on to say that GBSS is making The Catherine McEwan Foundation the beneficiary of its annual Golf Day, to be held on 9th June at Glenbervie Golf Club.

“We wanted to go even further this year and hope to donate more to the Foundation as a result of our annual Golf Day.”

Founded in 2009, and based in the heart of Central Scotland, GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd is one of Scotland’s leading, independently owned, civil engineering and groundwork contractors, servicing a range of industry leading clients, of all sizes, across Scotland and Northern England, in sectors including education, health, infrastructure, leisure, retail and residential.

With years of collective experience, the business has established a robust reputation for delivering high-quality, large-scale projects that are meticulously tailored to its clients’ unique needs. Regularly collaborating with both National and Regional Contractors has expanded GBSS’s capabilities, allowing the firm to take on some of the industry’s most complex challenges, including Passivhaus Construction.

The business holds several accreditations, including Construction Line Gold.

Derek McEwan said: “On behalf of the whole Foundation, we’d like to thank GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd for its continuing support which is the lifeblood of the Charity. They, and the other businesses that attend, help us to run the Red Hot Ball, one of our biggest events, year after year.

"We look forward to welcoming them again on March 1, and hope that they once again have an amazing time. We are hugely grateful to be named the beneficiary of the GBSS annual Golf Day. I am delighted to say that I have been invited along myself, and am already brushing up on my skills on the golf course.”