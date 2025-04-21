Here's why retailer has closed its Superdrug store in the Howgate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retailer has announced it has closed its store in a Falkirk shopping centre.

A spokesperson from Superdrug confirmed that it had closed the branch in the Howgate centre.

Its second store in the nearby Central Retail park, which opened in February 2023, is not affected.

The spokesperson said the closure was due to a “short-term lease with the landlord”.

Superdrug has closed one of its Falkirk stores. Pic: Contributed

They added: “Five staff members who were affected by the closure were carefully supported and redeployed to nearby branches.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may have caused and sincerely thank our customers for their support.

"We welcome our customers to visit our nearest branch at Falkirk Central Retail Park.”

When the company opened its second store in the town it said that it was committed to remaining in the Howgate.

The closure also comes not long after Superdrug, which has around 780 stores across the UK and Ireland, said it planned to open 25 new stores in 2025.

