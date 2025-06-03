Here's what you need to know about June's Falkirk Producers Market
The monthly Falkirk Producers Market is back and once again there’s plenty on offer to suit all tastes.
The popular event, organised by Falkirk Delivers, continues to grow offering locals and visitors the chance to enjoy some fantastic fresh local produce.
Once again there will be a mix of returning favourites and new vendors at the market.
Confirmed traders for Saturday include Arbroath Fisheries, Brina’s Jamaican Kitchen, Cartel Signature Meals, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Just Baked, Kurumi Shiro Handmade, Re-Wax, Three Bridges Garden Delights, SaltRock Brewing, Shining Goddess, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, Unity Paws, Il Pellegrino, Bertos Brownies, Petit Yellow Velo Ltd, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in Frame, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, The Tiffin, The Squinty Baker, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, D&G Sweetzone, Bellissimo Vino Ltd.
A new trader this month is R Anderson’s Fruit and Veg, whose stall will include fresh, in season strawberries.
CVS will also be at the market this weekend as part of Volunteers Week, talking to people about how to get involved with volunteer involving organisations in the Falkirk area.
The market on Saturday runs from 10am to 4pm and offers a fantastic day out for food lovers and those looking to support independent businesses.
For more information visit the Falkirk Producers Market Facebook page, or if you’re a vendor interested in joining, please contact [email protected]
