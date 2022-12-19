News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here’s how you can submit a story to the Falkirk Herald

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 1:16pm

The Falkirk Herald has launched a brand new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed edition.

Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.

Hide Ad

Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to submit your story
Most Popular

So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of this page.