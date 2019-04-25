Herald heading to 40th Scottish Press Awards

The Falkirk Herald will be represented in two categories at tonight's Scottish Press Awards ceremony in Glasgow.

The ceremony will be held in the city's Doubletree by Hilton hotel, hosted by the Scottish Newspaper Society.

Michael Gillen's sports images have seen him nominated in this year's awards.

Chief Photographer Michael Gillen has been shortlisted for Sports Photographer of the Year for the following images, after he was highly commended in the category two years ago.

Sports Editor David Oliver has been nominated in the new Local/Weekly Sports Writer of the Year award category for three stories covering Falkirk FC last season; Wear it with Pride, Fans got what they sang for and Jak's back where it all began at Falkirk family electric shop.

Our sister title The Fife Free Press has also been shortlisted in the Weekly Newspaper of the Year category, while many colleagues at The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News have also been recognised.

In announcing the four new local categories, SNS director John McLellan said local press deserved wider recognition for promoting community cohesion and breaking stories which often had national reverberations.

“To recognise the crucial contribution our weekly titles make to the life of Scotland we have expanded the Scottish Press Awards to include four new categories for weekly newspaper journalists,” he said.

“Scotland’s vibrant weekly press is the backbone of the industry where talent is nurtured and the titles plays a vital role in communities up and down the country, giving communities identity and recognising local achievement as well as holding authorities properly to account."

And tonight is not the only awards your local newspaper has been nominated for.

The Falkirk Herald will be heading to London next month for the British Regional Press Awards, represented by Michael Gillen in the Weekly Photographer of the Year category and also in the running for Weekly Front Page of the Year for our coverage of the Marks and Spencer store closure in Falkirk High Street.

