Dog owners will no longer have to take their mucky pets home after a walk at the Helix Park thanks to a new business venture.

As the weather changes and canines enjoy some capers in the mud and long grass at the popular greenspace, owners were often left with trying to clean off their pooches before putting them in the car or walking them home.

However, that has all changed thanks to the Helix Dog Wash.

Situated at the side of the cafe next to the lagoon, the machine is almost like a small version of a car wash – except its for dogs.

And going by the reaction on the day we visited, it’s certainly proving popular with owners delighted that they can wash and dry their four-legged friends.

The business is the brainchild of friends Colin Inglis and Kevin Carr who were looking to get involved in a venture together.

Colin said: “I’d heard about the machines and had a look at one of those already installed in the north-east of England. Everyone was raving about it and I thought it would be great to introduce it at the Helix.

"The location we’ve got is perfect as we need water and electricity. All our customers have been really impressed with it.”

The easy-to-use K9000 dog wash machine has full instructions provided for owners. It’s a case of putting your dog in, showering them, then using shampoo – there’s even an option of herbal shampoo, before drying them off.