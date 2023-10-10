News you can trust since 1845
Helix Dog Wash is paw-fect for cleaning up mucky pups

Dog owners will no longer have to take their mucky pets home after a walk at the Helix Park thanks to a new business venture.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th Oct 2023, 19:13 BST
10th Oct 2023
As the weather changes and canines enjoy some capers in the mud and long grass at the popular greenspace, owners were often left with trying to clean off their pooches before putting them in the car or walking them home.

However, that has all changed thanks to the Helix Dog Wash.

Situated at the side of the cafe next to the lagoon, the machine is almost like a small version of a car wash – except its for dogs.

Helix Dog Wash directors, Kevin Carr and Colin Inglis with Oscar who has just tried out the news facility. Pic: Michael GillenHelix Dog Wash directors, Kevin Carr and Colin Inglis with Oscar who has just tried out the news facility. Pic: Michael Gillen
And going by the reaction on the day we visited, it’s certainly proving popular with owners delighted that they can wash and dry their four-legged friends.

The business is the brainchild of friends Colin Inglis and Kevin Carr who were looking to get involved in a venture together.

Colin said: “I’d heard about the machines and had a look at one of those already installed in the north-east of England. Everyone was raving about it and I thought it would be great to introduce it at the Helix.

"The location we’ve got is perfect as we need water and electricity. All our customers have been really impressed with it.”

Oscar, the West Highland terrier, enjoying his wash and then dry at the Helix. Pic: Michael GillenOscar, the West Highland terrier, enjoying his wash and then dry at the Helix. Pic: Michael Gillen
The easy-to-use K9000 dog wash machine has full instructions provided for owners. It’s a case of putting your dog in, showering them, then using shampoo – there’s even an option of herbal shampoo, before drying them off.

If the reaction of Oscar, our West Highland terrier model, was anything to go by, the dogs like it as much as the owners.

