Hays Travel in Falkirk launches Christmas gift appeal to help those in need

A travel agency wants to give back to the people of Falkirk this Christmas for their “spirit and generosity”.

Hays Travel, which acquired the former Thomas Cook store in High Street last month, has launched a Christmas gift appeal that its retained staff hope will be their biggest yet.

Employees have held a collection for several years as a Thomas Cook branch. The store will accept unwrapped gifts up until Friday, December 20 before presents are distributed to families in need by Falkirk Council social workers.

Store manager Tom Nolan said: “It has been a difficult year for myself and the team hbut the spirit and generosity of the community really kept us going.”

To thank customers, everyone who donates a gift will receive a £50 voucher to spend on their next holiday (terms and conditions apply).

For more information, call 01324 278569.